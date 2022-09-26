© 2022 WNCW
Enter to win tickets to Steve Kimcock and Friends!

Published September 26, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT
Enter the contest here.

Steve Kimock and Friends return to The Grey Eagle in Asheville NC on Wednesday October 5th for an ALL AGES show at 8pm. Doors open at 7pm.

Steve Kimock is regarded as one of the great guitar improvisers of his generation inspiring music fans with his signature sound voiced through electric, acoustic, lap and pedal steel guitars for over four decades. His ability to articulate crystal-clear tone, melody and emotion into intricately woven music crafted with technical brilliance is matchless, and his unparalleled ability to embrace and capture his audiences musically is the stuff of legend.
Tickets can be purchased here.

This contest will end 11:59 EST 9/29/2022 .
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.

