© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Contests

Enter to Win Tickets to Blue Highway Fest in Big Gap, VA!

WNCW
Published August 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Blue Highway Fest

October 6-8, 2022/Big Gap, VA

We are giving away passes for two, including camping for the first annual Blue Highway Fest in Big Gap, VA.
Enter Contest Here. Contest ends at 11:59pm 9/6/22.

The lineup includes:

  • Blue Highway
  • Sam Bush Band
  • Dan Tyminski Band
  • The Travelin’ McCourys
  • Sierra Hull
  • Scythian Darrell Scott
  • Seldom Scene
  • Balsam Range
  • Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers
  • Ralph Stanley II
  • Ed Snodderly
  • Carson Peters and Iron Mountain
  • Darin & Brooke Aldridge
  • Beth Snapp

For complete festival info and to purchase tickets, click here.

Contests