Enter to Win Tickets to Blue Highway Fest in Big Gap, VA!
October 6-8, 2022/Big Gap, VA
We are giving away passes for two, including camping for the first annual Blue Highway Fest in Big Gap, VA.
Enter Contest Here. Contest ends at 11:59pm 9/6/22.
The lineup includes:
- Blue Highway
- Sam Bush Band
- Dan Tyminski Band
- The Travelin’ McCourys
- Sierra Hull
- Scythian Darrell Scott
- Seldom Scene
- Balsam Range
- Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers
- Ralph Stanley II
- Ed Snodderly
- Carson Peters and Iron Mountain
- Darin & Brooke Aldridge
- Beth Snapp
For complete festival info and to purchase tickets, click here.