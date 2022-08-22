Enter Win a Pair of Tickets to Earl Scruggs Music Festival!

Enter the contest here.

Bringing the best of bluegrass, Americana, and roots music together with fans who have a true appreciation for the music, the Earl Scruggs Music Festival is a multi-day celebration of Mr. Scruggs’ incredible contributions and the rich musical culture of the region.

The Earl Scruggs Music Festival is presented in partnership by the Earl Scruggs Center, a museum and cultural center located in Shelby, NC, and public radio WNCW-FM a flagship roots music station located at Isothermal Community College in Western North Carolina. The inaugural festival will take place Labor Day weekend 2022 at the impressive Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, NC. This unique venue set at the foot of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains offers onsite camping, lodging, restaurants, experiences, and much more.

These tickets are for the full weekend. Take a look at the incredible lineup here.

Tickets can be purchased here. And full information on the festival can be found here.

