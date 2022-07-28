Enter to Win Tickets to See Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen!

Click here to enter the contest!

Driving Rhythms and Bold Vocals

Multi-Grammy nominated Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen is a torrent of mind-blowing bluegrass. Known for their meaty pile-driving rhythms and Frank’s dynamic and bold vocals, the band’s last two albums have both received a Grammy nomination for Best Bluegrass Album. They have twice been named IBMA Instrumental Group of the Year and earned numerous other IBMA noms including Male Vocalist of the Year, Mandolin Player of the Year, and in 2013, received Banjo Player of the Year. Their massive sound and show-stealing performances command the most prestigious stages in the country and abroad; from The Grand Ole Opry to the biggest international festivals across Europe, South America and Australia. The band has performed at the biggest bluegrass festivals including Telluride, MerleFest, Grey Fox, RockyGrass, Delfest, Strawberry Music Festival, Pickin’ in the Pines, ROMP, and countless more. Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen is among the most respected and sought-after bands in the business. FS&DK’s respect and deep understanding of the bluegrass tradition collides, live on stage, with rock-tinged fiery virtuosity that pushes the boundaries of the genre to include a taste of country, jazz, blues, southern rock, and soul.

Part of Spartanburg Philharmonic's Bluegrass Series.

Doors open at 6:45 PM. Concert starts at 8:00 PM.

Tickets for this show can be purchased here: https://www.spartanburgphilharmonic.org/events/solivan

