ZZ Top - 9/20
ZZ Top - 9/20
Authentic and unapologetic, ZZ Top stands alone as “the little ol’ band from Texas” that’s been cranking out raw blues rock for 50+ years. The songs and records are phenomenal, but the live show is the real ZZ Top experience.
Peace Center, Greenville
$82.50-$355.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
Peace Center, Greenville
300 S. Main StreetGreenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
info@peacecenter.org