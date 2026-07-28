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ZZ Top - 9/20

ZZ Top - 9/20

Authentic and unapologetic, ZZ Top stands alone as “the little ol’ band from Texas” that’s been cranking out raw blues rock for 50+ years. The songs and records are phenomenal, but the live show is the real ZZ Top experience.

Peace Center, Greenville
$82.50-$355.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-allen-stone
Peace Center, Greenville
300 S. Main Street
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
info@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/27-zz-top