Yoga Taco Mosa
Yoga Taco Mosa
Join us for Yoga Taco Mosa the first Sunday of every month.
This is a donation based slow flow class lead by the ever so lovely, Clare Desmelik.
Bring your yoga mat, water bottle and an open heart while we honor one another and stretch into our Sunday.
We’ll follow the class with tacos and mimosas at The Grey Eagle Taqueria.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801