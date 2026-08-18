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Yoga Taco Mosa - 9/06

Yoga Taco Mosa - 9/06

Join us for Yoga Taco Mosa the first Sunday of every month.

This is a donation based slow flow class lead by Clare Desmelik.

Bring your yoga mat
Bring a water bottle
Bring an open heart
We’ll follow the class with tacos and mimosas at The Grey Eagle Taqueria.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801