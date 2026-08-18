Yoga Taco Mosa - 9/06
Yoga Taco Mosa - 9/06
Join us for Yoga Taco Mosa the first Sunday of every month.
This is a donation based slow flow class lead by Clare Desmelik.
Bring your yoga mat
Bring a water bottle
Bring an open heart
We’ll follow the class with tacos and mimosas at The Grey Eagle Taqueria.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801