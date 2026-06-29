Yo Mama's Big Fat Booty Band 24 Year Anniversary - 9/12

Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band is a seasoned group of musicians, who have taken their high energy, Funk filled live stage show back and forth across the country, performing in 49 of the 50 US states since they first hit the scene, back in 2002. The band was conceived in Boone, NC and quickly gained a cult following for their wildly entertaining and “over the top” stage antics. In 2006, Booty Band, as fans affectionately nicknamed the group, moved to Asheville, North Carolina, and have since become the poster child for the Asheville Music scene. The band has released 4 studio albums, 2 live albums and 1 remix album over the span of their career and recently received the honor of being featured artists on a Grammy Winning Album "Infinity Plus One" from “Kid-Hop” artist Secret Agent 23 Skidoo. These road warriors have stripped layers of varnish off many dance floors, laid down immeasurable amounts of rubber on the pavement and have left fans all over the country with memories that will last a lifetime. In 2025 the band is reconfiguring their lineup and bringing back original members Josh Phillips and Gregbob Hollowell with the addition of Andre Lyles on bass and Claude Coleman Jr of Ween on drums.

Get ready for a whole new era of Booty Band!