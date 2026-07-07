Yacht Rock Radio - 10/09

Get ready to set sail on the smoothest, grooviest party of the year — because Yacht Rock Radio is taking the nation by storm!This nationally touring powerhouse delivers the ultimate tribute to the icons of smooth rock, blasting out the hits of Toto, Christopher Cross, The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, Hall & Oates, and so many more.

Commanding the stage is American Idol sensation Carsen Webb, bringing soaring vocals and irresistible charisma. Alongside him is the electrifying Melody Hagar, a vocal powerhouse whose soulful, high-octane performances are leaving audiences stunned night after night.

Backed by a lineup of elite pro musicians, Yacht Rock Radio delivers flawless musicianship, killer harmonies, and nonstop energy. Their chemistry with the crowd turns every show into a full-blown party—smooth grooves, big sing-alongs, and all the nostalgic feels.

This isn’t just a tribute show… it’s the Yacht Rock EXPERIENCE.Fun, flashy, feel-good, and unforgettable.

Book them. See them. Experience them.Yacht Rock Radio is ready to rock your event like never before!