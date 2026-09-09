Womyn's Rising Celebration - 10/17

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact:

Ashley Lieb

honeycreekpottery@gmail.com

816-769-7505

OCT. 17, 2026 — WOMYN RISING RALLIES ASHEVILLE AROUND THE WOMEN CREATING, REBUILDING AND KEEPING WNC MOVING FORWARD

Born in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the free celebration brings 40+ women-led makers, musicians and organizations together for one powerful day of community support—putting attention, dollars and connection behind the women helping WNC create, rebuild and move forward. A special Womyn Rising merchandise collection will extend that support even further, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Our VOICE.

WOMYN RISING CELEBRATION

Saturday, October 17, 2026 | 2–7 p.m. | FREE AND OPEN TO ALL

Hellbender | 155 Thompson Street, Asheville, NC 28803

FULL VENDOR AND EVENT INFO: https://www.facebook.com/events/1263741622505467

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — September 2026 — What started with two local makers dreaming about how to better support women-led work in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene has grown into Womyn Rising, a free community celebration bringing together more than 40 artisans, musicians, nonprofits, food vendors and community organizations from across Western North Carolina.

The Womyn Rising Celebration, happening Saturday, Oct. 17 from 2–7 p.m. at Hellbender, will bring together an artisan market, live music and community gathering around a simple idea: show up for the women who keep showing up for Western North Carolina.

“We started dreaming about this last year, when so many artists, makers, small businesses and nonprofits around us were trying to find their footing after Helene,” said Heather Fleming of Handmade Mama’s Minis and Ashley Lieb of HoneyCreek Pottery. “There is so much talent and fierce determination in these mountain communities. We wanted to create something that didn’t just celebrate it, but gave the community a way to actively support the people behind it.”

More than 40 womyn-led artisan vendors will span pottery, glass, textiles, illustration, jewelry, botanicals, teas and other locally made goods. Soul-roots artist Abby Bryant and her band will perform two sets, with bluegrass artist Sunnie Rae opening the celebration. Local nonprofits and community groups including BeLoved Asheville, Mountain Pet Rescue, Arete, The Unstoppable Rebel Collective and The Pearl Womyn Group will connect attendees with work happening across the region. The gathering will also include local food and beverages, a relaxation area hosted by Arete, and children’s activities. Hellbender’s bars will be open during the event.

The spirit of Womyn Rising will extend beyond the event itself through our original logo and artwork created by local artist Erika Busse, who recently rebuilt her studio following Hurricane Helene. Busse is printing and shipping a limited collection of Womyn Rising merchandise from her newly reopened studio, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Our VOICE, an Asheville nonprofit serving survivors of sexual violence and human trafficking in Buncombe County. The collection is available for preorder at erikabusse.com/collections/womyn-rising.

“We’ve spent a lot of time spinning the network wheels to bring all of these people together,” Lieb and Fleming said. “Now we want Western North Carolina to come meet them. Listen to their music. Buy their art. Learn about their work. Support their businesses and organizations. This is about celebrating what womyn are creating here, but it’s also about making sure that support reaches the people doing the work.”

The name “Womyn Rising” draws inspiration from alternative spellings of “women” that emerged through feminist movements of the 1970s. Organizers chose the name to center female-identifying participants while making the celebration itself intentionally open and welcoming to everyone. Event vendors and featured participants are female-identifying, while attendees of all genders, identities and ages are invited.

“Supporting women-led work isn’t something only women can do. This is an invitation for the whole community to show up, bring the love and be part of it.”

