Womansong Fall Concert - 11/20,21

Womansong, Asheville's longest-running women's community chorus, celebrates its 39th anniversary with the fall concert, "We Are Multitudes." The concert will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville, One Edwin Place, Asheville 28801, on Friday, November 20th at 7PM and Saturday, November 21 at 3 PM.

Performances will include feminist banner songs like Helen Ruddy's "I Am Woman" and Aretha Franklin's "Respect," as well as additional songs by Ysaye Barnwell, Colbie Caillat, May Erlewine, Carrie Newcomer, Dolly Parton, and our own, Lytingale.

From choral anthems to contemporary pop tunes, there's something for everyone - music to make you laugh, cry, and dance!