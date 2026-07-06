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WNCRCC Recovery Rally - 9/03

WNCRCC Recovery Rally - 9/03

Join us September 3 for the free 2nd Annual WNC Recovery Rally in downtown Asheville. Enjoy live music, family-friendly activities, community resources, and a celebration of recovery from mental health and substance use challenges. Sponsor and exhibitor registration closes August 1—don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this impactful community event.

Pack Square
Free
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WNC Recovery Community Collorative
8282169134
rally@wncrcc.org
Wncrcc.org

Artist Group Info

jessicashepherd1988@gmail.com
Pack Square
Pack Square near Broadway
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
https://www.facebook.com/events/3381827465443069