WNCRCC Recovery Rally - 9/03
WNCRCC Recovery Rally - 9/03
Join us September 3 for the free 2nd Annual WNC Recovery Rally in downtown Asheville. Enjoy live music, family-friendly activities, community resources, and a celebration of recovery from mental health and substance use challenges. Sponsor and exhibitor registration closes August 1—don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this impactful community event.
Pack Square
Free
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
WNC Recovery Community Collorative
8282169134
rally@wncrcc.org
Artist Group Info
jessicashepherd1988@gmail.com
Pack Square
Pack Square near BroadwayAsheville, North Carolina 28801