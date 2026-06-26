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Wise Women-Fearless Sisters A Storytelling Show - 7/19

Wise Women-Fearless Sisters A Storytelling Show - 7/19

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. — June 26, 2026 — The Story Parlor will host “Wise Women-Fearless Sisters,” a live storytelling show celebrating courageous and insightful narratives, on Sunday, July 19, 2026. The performance will run from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at 227 Haywood Rd. Produced by local storyteller Chuck Fink, the event highlights the power of spoken word to connect and inspire the community.

"Wise Women-Fearless Sisters" brings together a diverse lineup of voices to share authentic, deeply personal, and fearless experiences. The featured storytellers are Donna Catton-Johnson, Cindy Berryman-Fink, Sara Wilcox and Nancy Reeder. The show is designed for anyone who loves the art of oral tradition and compelling human stories.

The Story Parlor
$25
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chuck Fink in association with the Story Parlor
828-367-9377
collaborate@storyparloravl.com
https://storyparloravl.com

Artist Group Info

Nancy
nancyjreeder@gmail.com
https://nancyreeder.com/
The Story Parlor
227 Haywood Rd
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
jamielaval@gmail.com
https://jamielaval.com