Winter Bluegrass Jubilee - 01/23

The Winter Bluegrass Jubilee is a celebration of bluegrass, old-time, and traditional Appalachian music, bringing musicians, families, students, and music lovers together for live performances, workshops, jam sessions, and more. Join us Saturday, January 23, 2027, at Pickens High School in Pickens, South Carolina. This year’s Jubilee will be headlined by Alan Bibey & Grasstowne and Volume Five, along with local and regional musicians and the Young Appalachian Musicians (YAM). More than a music festival, the Jubilee celebrates the past, present, and future of Southern Appalachian music. Proceeds support YAM and its mission to help young people learn, play, and carry these musical traditions forward.

Keep up with event happenings and purchase tickets here: yamupstate.com/winter-bluegrass-jubilee/

