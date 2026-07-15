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Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory - 7/31 and 8/01

Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory - 7/31 and 8/01

Playground Stage Theater presents their 5th annual summer family musical, Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. The cast of over 60 people ranges in age from 4-80 years old, and is put on entirely by local families.

******Show times are July 31st at 7pm and August 1 at 1pm. Ticket information available on https://playgroundstage.org/willy-wonka

TC Roberson High School
$15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Aug 01, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Playground Stage Theater
education@playgroundstage.org
https://playgroundstage.org
TC Roberson High School
250 Overlook Road
Arden, North Carolina 28704