Widespread Rotary Event: The Earth Will Swallow You Watch Party - 9/29

Fully Seated Show

Widespread Rotary Event:

The Earth Will Swallow You Watch Party

The Grey Eagle is proud to present a screening of the only rock n roll documentary of beloved rockers, Widespread Panic. The Earth will Swallow You, shot primarily in the summer of 2000 and early 2001 by Chris and Geoff Hanson, gained critical acclaim in the jam-band world for it’s behind the scenes portrayals of one of rock n roll’s stalwarts. Celebrating their 40th year in 2026, fans continue to flock to their shows.

A local Rotary Club wanted to have a charitable event while showing the film. We’re more than happy to oblige and are excited that filmmaker Chris Hanson will be here to discuss it.

All proceeds from this ticketed event will be used for the Rotary Club’s numerous charitable endeavors.