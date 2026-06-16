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Where's Waldo Local Event 2026

Where's Waldo Local Event 2026

WHAT: Where's Waldo Brevard
WHEN: July 1st thru July 31st
WHERE: Highland Books & Downtown Brevard

Pick up a Where’s Waldo Passport at Highland Books starting July 1st! Search for Waldo in Brevard at 30+ local businesses and turn your passport in to Highland Books before the end of the month for a prize and a chance to win one of three stacks of Waldo books!

Highland Books
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Jul 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

Highland Books
828-884-2424
highlandbooksofbrevard@gmail.com
https://highlandbooksonline.com/events

Artist Group Info

mackenziefaithtaylor@gmail.com
Highland Books
36 West Main Street
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-884-2424
highlandbooksofbrevard@gmail.com
https://highlandbooksonline.com/events