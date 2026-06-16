Where's Waldo Local Event 2026

WHAT: Where's Waldo Brevard

WHEN: July 1st thru July 31st

WHERE: Highland Books & Downtown Brevard

Pick up a Where’s Waldo Passport at Highland Books starting July 1st! Search for Waldo in Brevard at 30+ local businesses and turn your passport in to Highland Books before the end of the month for a prize and a chance to win one of three stacks of Waldo books!