What’s Shaking Summer Shindig
What’s Shaking Summer Shindig
Our next show is coming right up! Come sing and dance with us at The Mule (in the air conditioning) on Saturday, July 18. 3-4:30 p.m.
Live music, dance party, drum jam, singalongs, poems, and more! Madrona Food Truck and delicious cool beverages from Devil’s Foot.
Mountain grooves for Pre-K and cool kids of all ages. Fun for everyone! Free for everyone!
The Mule at Devil's Foot Beverage
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
The Mule at Devil's Foot Beverage
131 Sweeten Creek RdAsheville, North Carolina 28803