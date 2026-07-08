What’s Shaking Summer Shindig

Our next show is coming right up! Come sing and dance with us at The Mule (in the air conditioning) on Saturday, July 18. 3-4:30 p.m.

Live music, dance party, drum jam, singalongs, poems, and more! Madrona Food Truck and delicious cool beverages from Devil’s Foot.

Mountain grooves for Pre-K and cool kids of all ages. Fun for everyone! Free for everyone!