West Asheville Garden Stroll - 9/12

The 17th annual West Asheville Garden Stroll features 13 diverse gardens in the Hall Fletcher neighborhood between Haywood Road and Riverview. Stroll Guides with a map and garden descriptions will be available from 10-2:30 at Hall Fletcher Elementary School, 60 Ridgelawn Road.

The Garden Stroll is free, and all are welcome to join in this community event, rain or shine. But please leave your four-footed friends at home -- dogs are not allowed in the gardens. We encourage you to park at or near the school and walk or bike the 2.5 mile route.

Highlights of this year’s gardens include beautiful stonework and terracing, unique water features, whimsical art, creative reuse of materials, chickens, and a wide array of fruit, veggies and pollinator plants. You’ll also see some unusual structures including treehouses, a sauna, and a catio. Along the route you can take a break at The Hop ice cream cart or stop at the Remix It creative reuse store to paint a garden rock. As always, the Stroll is an opportunity to chat with friendly and enthusiastic gardeners and gain new ideas for your own garden.

