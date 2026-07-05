Weepin’ and a Wailin’ Live at Fireforge

Weepin’ & a Wailin’ is a Boston-based reggae band blending roots reggae, dub, and soul with high-energy live performances. Known for deep grooves, vibrant horn lines, and uplifting rhythms, the band brings a fresh take on classic reggae while keeping the spirit of the genre alive. The group is currently hitting the road on their first East Coast tour, bringing their feel-good sound to new audiences across the region.