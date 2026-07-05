© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weepin’ and a Wailin’ Live at Fireforge

Weepin’ and a Wailin’ Live at Fireforge

Weepin’ & a Wailin’ is a Boston-based reggae band blending roots reggae, dub, and soul with high-energy live performances. Known for deep grooves, vibrant horn lines, and uplifting rhythms, the band brings a fresh take on classic reggae while keeping the spirit of the genre alive. The group is currently hitting the road on their first East Coast tour, bringing their feel-good sound to new audiences across the region.

Fireforge Crafted Beer
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Fireforge Crafted Beer
311 E. Washington St.
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
(864) 300-4809
yo@fireforge.beer
https://fireforge.beer