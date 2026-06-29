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Weaverville Music In The Park - Chronology Music Trio

Weaverville Music In The Park - Chronology Music Trio

Chronology Music are pleased once again to be part of the Town Of Weaverville's Summer Music Series in the Nature Park, just off of Main St in downtown Weaverville, expanding to a trio for this outdoor concert! The group will perform 2 sets of original jazz and select standards as a trio, featuring guest drummer Brian Palmieri. 6-8pm free, outside!

Weaverville Nature Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Town of Weaverville
828*645*6980
jmtotman@yahoo.com
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=937373695102463&amp;set=a.463975582442279

Artist Group Info

Chronology Music
chronologymusicbooking@gmail.com
http://www.reverbnation.com/chronologymusicavl
Weaverville Nature Park
11 North Main St
Weaverville, North Carolina 28787
http://www.townofweaverville.org