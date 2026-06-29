Weaverville Music In The Park - Chronology Music Trio
Weaverville Music In The Park - Chronology Music Trio
Chronology Music are pleased once again to be part of the Town Of Weaverville's Summer Music Series in the Nature Park, just off of Main St in downtown Weaverville, expanding to a trio for this outdoor concert! The group will perform 2 sets of original jazz and select standards as a trio, featuring guest drummer Brian Palmieri. 6-8pm free, outside!
Weaverville Nature Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Town of Weaverville
828*645*6980
jmtotman@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Chronology Music
chronologymusicbooking@gmail.com
Weaverville Nature Park
11 North Main StWeaverville, North Carolina 28787