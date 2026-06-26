Virginia A. Groot Material Exploration Residency — Public Open House - 7/23

Join us on Thursday, July 23, 2026 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm for a public open house with the 2026 Virginia A. Groot Material Exploration Residency cohort.

The Virginia A. Groot Material Exploration Residency brings four craft-based artists to the Center for Craft located in downtown Asheville for eight weeks of focused studio time, material exploration, and deep connection to the Western North Carolina craft community.

The Open House is a free, public event. Come meet the artists-in-residence and see what they’re working on.

Free and open to the public. All are welcome!