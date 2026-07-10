Upper East TN Celtic Festival - 9/4-6

Appalachian Highland Celts Announces 2026 Celtic Festival

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. –The Appalachian Highland Celts invite the public to celebrate the rich history, music, and traditions of the Seven Celtic Nations during their 2026 Celtic Festival, taking place September 4- 5–6, 2026, at the historic Tipton Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Festival festivities begin Friday evening, September 4, with a FREE community kickoff celebration. The evening opens with the traditional Calling of the Clans and Torch Lighting Ceremony, followed by a reception, Celtic trivia competition with prizes, and a special outdoor concert by Nashville’s premiere Celtic band The Jacobites By Name. Friday night’s kickoff is free and open to the public.

The full festival opens Saturday and Sunday, offering an unforgettable weekend of Celtic music, history, athletics, food, shopping, and family entertainment.

This year’s entertainment lineup includes:

* The Jacobites By Name (Nashville, TN)

* Matt Hughes, performing all the way from Pennsylvania

* Sandra Parker, Celtic harpist

* BratFolk,

* Ginny & the Weasels

* And an appearance by Ireland’s legendary Pirate Queen Grace O’Malley and her crew

Visitors will also enjoy thrilling historical combat demonstrations presented by Everblade Academy, featuring sword fighting exhibitions, historical weapons demonstrations, and interactive educational presentations throughout the weekend.

Adding to the authentic Celtic atmosphere will be performances by two outstanding pipe bands:

* Knoxville Pipes & Drums

* Alhambra Highlanders Pipes & Drums

Festival guests can explore numerous Scottish, Irish, Welsh, Cornish, Breton, Manx, and Galician clan tents, making it the perfect opportunity to discover family heritage and connect with Celtic traditions.

Families will find plenty to enjoy with children’s activities, Highland sheep, live blacksmithing demonstrations, and interactive educational exhibits.

The Southeastern Highland Athletics Group (SHAG) will be hosting exciting Highland Games demonstrations and competitions. Including the crowd pleasing Best Mustache in a Kilt Competition where yes, contestants must have both a mustache and a kilt to compete!

Shoppers will discover a wide variety of handcrafted goods from artisan vendors, including renowned Bear Hollow Kilt Makers, along with Celtic jewelry, clothing, artwork, gifts, and traditional crafts, and a variety of foods including turkey legs!

Admission is $10 for a day pass or $15 for a full weekend pass. Tickets may be purchased at the gate or online in advance to skip the entry line.

Festival hours are:

* Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

* Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Vendor applications and clan registrations remain open.

The Appalachian Highland Celts is a local nonprofit organization made up entirely of volunteers dedicated to preserving and promoting Celtic history, music, and culture throughout Northeast Tennessee. Through year round educational programs and community events, the organization works to bring Celtic traditions to life for people of all ages.

For tickets, vendor information, clan registration, and the latest festival updates, visit the Appalachian Highland Celts Facebook page or the AHC website.

Come celebrate the music, heritage, and traditions of the Celtic world at one of East Tennessee’s premier cultural events!