Tube Setting Pendant
Tube Setting Pendant
Come learn to set round gemstones in a tube setting and leave with a finished pendant! You'll practice this skill first then complete a finished piece to leave with.
This class is intended as an instructional class, but anyone can take it and leave with a finished pendant.
Skill level: Beginner/Intermediate
You will work with a flex shaft, torch, setting bur and more.
$120
*All materials included.
Ignite Jewelry Studios
$120.00
10:00 AM - 12:15 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Event Supported By
Ignite Jewelry Studios
828-989-8107
info@ignitejewelrystudios.com
Ignite Jewelry Studios
191 Lyman St Ste 262Asheville , North Carolina 28801