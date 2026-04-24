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Tube Setting Pendant

Tube Setting Pendant

Come learn to set round gemstones in a tube setting and leave with a finished pendant! You'll practice this skill first then complete a finished piece to leave with.

This class is intended as an instructional class, but anyone can take it and leave with a finished pendant.

Skill level: Beginner/Intermediate

You will work with a flex shaft, torch, setting bur and more.

$120

*All materials included.

Ignite Jewelry Studios
$120.00
10:00 AM - 12:15 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ignite Jewelry Studios
828-989-8107
info@ignitejewelrystudios.com
Ignite Jewelry Studios
191 Lyman St Ste 262
Asheville , North Carolina 28801