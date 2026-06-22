Treska's Sunset Concert Series - The Knackered Ramblers - Saturday, August 22nd

About The Knackered Ramblers

The Knackered Ramblers unite two deeply respected figures in traditional American music: Grammy‑winning mandolinist Mike Compton and acclaimed banjo player, vocalist, and educator Laura Boosinger. Compton, mentored by bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe, has built an extraordinary career performing and recording with legends ranging from Doc Watson and Ralph Stanley to Elvis Costello and Sting, and contributed to the award‑winning O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack. Boosinger, a North Carolina native, has dedicated her life to preserving and sharing Appalachian musical traditions through performance, teaching, and cultural work, including her role with the Blue Ridge Music Trails and her induction into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame. Together, they bring a rich blend of mastery, history, and heartfelt storytelling to their performances, grounded in the enduring traditions of bluegrass and old‑time music.

4:45 PM — Doors open

4:45–6:00 PM — Dinner service from Treska’s Kitchen

5:15–6:00 PM — Opening musical performance by Twilight Grove

6:30–8:00 PM (approx.) — MainStage performance

During MainStage: Drinks available; dinner service concluded, light snacks available

We encourage guests to arrive early to enjoy a relaxed dinner and live opening set before the main performance begins, as the evening is designed to create an intimate, focused listening experience for both artist and audience. Come unwind with great food, beautiful scenery, and live music as the sun sets over the lake.