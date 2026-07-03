Treska's Sizzlin' Summer Bash - Mountain Music and Makers Festival - 7/19
Treska's Sizzlin' Summer Bash - Mountain Music and Makers Festival - 7/19
Treska's Sizzlin' Summer Bash - Mountain Music and Makers Festival
On Sunday, July 19th from 2pm-7pm, we’re so excited to welcome you back for an unforgettable evening by the lake—filled with live music, local makers, and delicious eats! Bring your own instrument and join Mountain Music Jam with Haden Rhea & Owen Grooms from 2pm-4pm, and enjoy the sounds of Finkelstein Three from 5pm-7pm!
Food Trucks
Bring your appetite! Enjoy delicious BBQ from Garage BBQ and Summertime Side Dishes from Treska's Kitchen
Attractions:
30+ Local Artisan Vendors
BBQ and Summertime Sides
Live Music
Full Bar/Craft Brews
Face Painting
Summertime Games
Forest Playground for kids
Treska's on Highland Lake
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Highland Lake Cove
8289895499
alaina@highlandlake.com
Artist Group Info
Finkelstein Three
alaina@highlandlake.com
Treska's on Highland Lake
211 Rhett DriveFlat Rock, North Carolina 28731
(828) 989-5499