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Treska's Sizzlin' Summer Bash - Mountain Music and Makers Festival - 7/19

Treska's Sizzlin' Summer Bash - Mountain Music and Makers Festival - 7/19

Treska's Sizzlin' Summer Bash - Mountain Music and Makers Festival
On Sunday, July 19th from 2pm-7pm, we’re so excited to welcome you back for an unforgettable evening by the lake—filled with live music, local makers, and delicious eats!​ Bring your own instrument and join Mountain Music Jam with Haden Rhea & Owen Grooms from 2pm-4pm, and enjoy the sounds of Finkelstein Three from 5pm-7pm!

Food Trucks
Bring your appetite! Enjoy delicious BBQ from Garage BBQ and Summertime Side Dishes from Treska's Kitchen

Attractions:
30+ Local Artisan Vendors
BBQ and Summertime Sides
Live Music
Full Bar/Craft Brews
Face Painting
Summertime Games
Forest Playground for kids

Treska's on Highland Lake
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Highland Lake Cove
8289895499
alaina@highlandlake.com
www.highlandlake.com

Artist Group Info

Finkelstein Three
alaina@highlandlake.com
https://www.facebook.com/p/Finkelstein-Three-100088868469360/
Treska's on Highland Lake
211 Rhett Drive
Flat Rock, North Carolina 28731
(828) 989-5499
https://www.treskas.com