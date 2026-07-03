Treska's Sizzlin' Summer Bash - Mountain Music and Makers Festival - 7/19

Treska's Sizzlin' Summer Bash - Mountain Music and Makers Festival

On Sunday, July 19th from 2pm-7pm, we’re so excited to welcome you back for an unforgettable evening by the lake—filled with live music, local makers, and delicious eats!​ Bring your own instrument and join Mountain Music Jam with Haden Rhea & Owen Grooms from 2pm-4pm, and enjoy the sounds of Finkelstein Three from 5pm-7pm!

Food Trucks

Bring your appetite! Enjoy delicious BBQ from Garage BBQ and Summertime Side Dishes from Treska's Kitchen

Attractions:

30+ Local Artisan Vendors

BBQ and Summertime Sides

Live Music

Full Bar/Craft Brews

Face Painting

Summertime Games

Forest Playground for kids