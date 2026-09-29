Travelers Rest Fest 2026 - 10/18

Travelers Rest Fest is thrilled to bring you more whimsy and music and community and fun and lingering longer together!

Please join us this fall for another unforgettable day of gathering together in the autumnal magic, enjoying some majorly talented musicians and bands (some returning from last year and several new comers!), returning vendors, and lots and LOTS of joy!

When thinking about what we wanted to hold up and offer you, the main hope was to bring forth a time of slowness...to linger longer together and let time stop and deep magic rise up and plant a seed of wonder and beauty in you for stopping and practicing the art of noticing! So please come and be snails and crock pots with us! Bring your picnic blanket and your favorite people and pause your life to rest and listen to wonderful music!

Musical Line-up:

Rosemary Shultz

El Rocko

Drew White

Coffee Table Poets

Lee Hewitt

Jess Kerber

Judah Sloane

Zach Jordan

Brooks Dixon Band

Vendor Line-up:

Potluck GVL

Sip and Sparkle

Happy Tappy Camper