Trailside Friendsgiving with Blue Ridge Betty - 11/21

Gather your friends and join us at Trailside Brewing for our Third Annual Friendsgiving! 🍂🍻

Celebrate the season with good friends, live music, and a chance to give back to our community!

🎶 LIVE MUSIC: BLUE RIDGE BETTY | 6–9 PM

This six-piece Americana Groove band brings a little bit of everything, including classic rock favorites, clever mashups, bluegrass, folk, and original music. Their repertoire may include songs by artists such as Tom Petty, The Grateful Dead, Fleetwood Mac, and Johnny Cash, along with traditional bluegrass and folk tunes and their own original songs. Get ready for a great night of live music!

🥫 COMMUNITY FOOD DRIVE

Bring canned goods for Interfaith Food Ministry and receive a FREE Trailside sticker as a thank-you!

🍁 We can’t wait to celebrate Friendsgiving with our community!