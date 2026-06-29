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TopHouse w/ GoldenOak - 9/16

TopHouse w/ GoldenOak - 9/16

A lot of people ask us what genre we are. The truth is, we don't know. Check out some of our music and let us know what you think. In reality, if you really want to get to know about TopHouse, y'all should shoot us a message and say hi, come to a show, or listen to some music! Why not all three?

"Fast-paced, high-energy foot stompers. Ballads that'll make you cry. It's kind of like a rock band married old-fashioned bluegrass and had a little baby. And named it TopHouse."

Visulite Theatre
$25 advanced / $30 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Visulite Theatre

Artist Group Info

TopHouse
tophousetheband.com
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com
www.visulite.com