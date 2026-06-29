TopHouse w/ GoldenOak - 9/16

A lot of people ask us what genre we are. The truth is, we don't know. Check out some of our music and let us know what you think. In reality, if you really want to get to know about TopHouse, y'all should shoot us a message and say hi, come to a show, or listen to some music! Why not all three?

"Fast-paced, high-energy foot stompers. Ballads that'll make you cry. It's kind of like a rock band married old-fashioned bluegrass and had a little baby. And named it TopHouse."