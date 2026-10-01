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Toe River Music - 10/08

Toe River Music - 10/08

Thursday, October 8 – David Wiseman & Fred
Humphrey, 6:00p-8:00p. Side rooms, Burnsville Town
Center. Toe River Music brings you two concerts for the price of
one ($5)! Our second Thursday concert features separate
performances by singer/songerwriters David Wiseman and Fred
Humphrey. Both are talented and experienced songwriters who can
touch your brain as well as your heart.

Burnsville, NC Town Center
$5.00
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Toe River Music

Artist Group Info

John Fredrick Humphrey
jfhumphrey01@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100058541185940
Burnsville, NC Town Center
6 S Main St,
Burnsville, North Carolina 28714
(828) 682-7209
https://burnsvilletowncenter.com/