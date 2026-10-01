Toe River Music - 10/08
Toe River Music - 10/08
Thursday, October 8 – David Wiseman & Fred
Humphrey, 6:00p-8:00p. Side rooms, Burnsville Town
Center. Toe River Music brings you two concerts for the price of
one ($5)! Our second Thursday concert features separate
performances by singer/songerwriters David Wiseman and Fred
Humphrey. Both are talented and experienced songwriters who can
touch your brain as well as your heart.
Burnsville, NC Town Center
$5.00
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Toe River Music
Artist Group Info
John Fredrick Humphrey
jfhumphrey01@gmail.com
Burnsville, NC Town Center
6 S Main St,Burnsville, North Carolina 28714
(828) 682-7209