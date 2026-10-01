Toe River Music - 10/08

Thursday, October 8 – David Wiseman & Fred

Humphrey, 6:00p-8:00p. Side rooms, Burnsville Town

Center. Toe River Music brings you two concerts for the price of

one ($5)! Our second Thursday concert features separate

performances by singer/songerwriters David Wiseman and Fred

Humphrey. Both are talented and experienced songwriters who can

touch your brain as well as your heart.