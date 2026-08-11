Toe River Chamber Ensemble Free Fall Concert - 10/13

The Toe River Chamber Ensemble (TRCE) will present its Fall Annual Concert on Tuesday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m. The performance will take place at the First Baptist Church, located on the historic Burnsville Square. Admission to the concert is free and open to the public.

Under the direction of conductor R. Kevin Paul, the evening will feature a diverse selection of classical masterworks, including Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture, Op. 62, Mendelssohn’s Ruy Blas Overture, and Edvard Grieg’s dramatic In the Hall of the Mountain King.

The highlight of the evening will be the world debut of a new symphony titled Hurricane Helene, composed by local resident and retired university professor Matthew Henry James.

"We are incredibly honored to premiere this new work by Matthew," said R. Kevin Paul, conductor of the TRCE. "As an orchestra deeply rooted in this community, performing a piece that captures both the profound tragedy and the resilient spirit of our neighbors is deeply moving. Matthew has beautifully adapted this composition for our musicians, and we believe it will offer our audience a meaningful space for reflection and connection."

Because admission is free, attendees are encouraged to arrive early to ensure seating. For more information about the orchestra visit toeriverchamberensemble.org or https://www.facebook.com/toeriverchamberensemble

