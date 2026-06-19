Tinsley Ellis at The Mockingbird - 8/29
Tinsley Ellis at The Mockingbird - 8/29
Known for decades as one of the greatest electric blues-rock guitarists of his generation, Tinsley Ellis is now also recognized as one of the best contemporary acoustic blues guitarists, songwriters, and performers in the world.
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$55.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org