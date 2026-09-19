Thomas Wolfe's Buried Lives: A Special Evening Tour of Riverside Cemetery - 10/03

In celebration of Thomas Wolfe's 126th birthday, join us for a SPECIAL EVENING TOUR of Riverside Cemetery where guests will also encounter a handful of characters from beyond the grave.

Your guide will piece together fact and fiction by highlighting many of the folks that inspired various characters in Wolfe’s works, as well as other notable Ashevillians.

The tour will begin at the front gate of Riverside Cemetery, with parking available along Birch Street and near the gate. Plan for two-hour leisurely paced tour!

Tickets - $10/person and must be purchased online: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/thomas-wolfes-buried-lives-a-special-evening-tour-of-riverside-cemetery-2