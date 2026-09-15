Thomas Wolfe's Buried Lives: A Riverside Cemetery Tour - 9/19

Join us as we welcome Fall and explore portions of Riverside Cemetery, piecing together fact and fiction by highlighting many of the folks that inspired various characters in Wolfe’s works, as well as other notable Ashevillians.

The tour will begin at the front gate of Riverside Cemetery. Parking is available along Birch Street and near the gate. Plan for a two-hour leisurely paced tour!

Tickets are $10/person and must be purchased in advance online: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/thomas-wolfes-buried-lives-a-riverside-cemetery-tour-2