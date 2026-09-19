Thomas Wolfe’s 126th Birthday - 10/03
Thomas Wolfe’s 126th Birthday - 10/03
Thomas Wolfe is turning 126 and we're throwing a birthday party!
Join us on Saturday, October 3rd at the Thomas Wolfe Memorial as we celebrate Asheville's most famous literary son.
Highlights include:
- FREE Historic House tours for NC Residents (with valid ID)
- Birthday Cake
- Annual Used Book Sale - because you can NEVER have too many books
*Join us that evening for a special edition of Thomas Wolfe's Buried Lives: A Riverside Cemetery Tour (tickets purchased separately), where guests encounter a handful of characters speaking from beyond the grave as the sun sets on Asheville.
We hope you'll join us as we celebrate!
Thomas Wolfe Memorial State Historic Site
10.70
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Thomas Wolfe Memorial State Historic Site
8282538304
grant.holmstrom@dncr.nc.gov
Thomas Wolfe Memorial State Historic Site
52 North Market StreetAsheville, North Carolina 28801
8282538304
grant.holmstrom@dncr.nc.gov