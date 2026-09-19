Thomas Wolfe’s 126th Birthday - 10/03

Thomas Wolfe is turning 126 and we're throwing a birthday party!

Join us on Saturday, October 3rd at the Thomas Wolfe Memorial as we celebrate Asheville's most famous literary son.

Highlights include:

- FREE Historic House tours for NC Residents (with valid ID)

- Birthday Cake

- Annual Used Book Sale - because you can NEVER have too many books

*Join us that evening for a special edition of Thomas Wolfe's Buried Lives: A Riverside Cemetery Tour (tickets purchased separately), where guests encounter a handful of characters speaking from beyond the grave as the sun sets on Asheville.

We hope you'll join us as we celebrate!