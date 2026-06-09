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Thomas Kozak at Arbor Evenings - 7/23

Thomas Kozak at Arbor Evenings - 7/23

Thomas Kozak weaves mythology, spirituality, and poetry into his songs.

Sip and stroll through the Arboretum’s gardens in the glow of the golden hour all while listening to live music from a variety of local and regional artists! Arbor Evenings runs Wednesdays and Thursdays through September 17, 2026 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy onsite refreshments on the lawn.

Arbor Evenings is included with the Arboretum's regular parking fee of $25 per vehicle. Members get in free.

The North Carolina Arboretum
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The North Carolina Arboretum
828-665-2492 x310
scarter@ncarboretum.org
https://www.ncarboretum.org/arborevenings/
The North Carolina Arboretum
100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
828-665-2492 x310
scarter@ncarboretum.org
https://www.ncarboretum.org/arborevenings/