Thomas Keesecker in Concert - 11/15

Flat Rock, N.C. – The Friends of Music & the Arts series at the Episcopal Church of St.

John in the Wilderness prepares for the Christmas season with a return performance by

pianist Thomas Keesecker, Sunday, November 15 at 4:00 p.m. Open to the public, the free

concert will be held in the spacious Parish Hall opposite the church at 1905 Greenville

Highway, Flat Rock.

Thomas Keesecker has spent most of his career as Director of Music for churches in

Virginia, Maryland and Montana. In 2017, he decided to focus on composing and

performing his music throughout the country. His distinctive style combines classical

foundations with jazz improvisation. Celtic and folk influences lend a special charm to

his inspiring compositions.

Mr. Keesecker entertained an enthusiastic audience in May, 2025 in the Parish Hall and this

November his performance will feature music of Harvest, Advent and Christmas from

Keesecker’s CDs “Wintertide” and the “Quiet Center.” He introduces these pieces with

anecdotes about his years in music ministry interspersed with the beloved poetry of Mary

Oliver. Audiences delight in his expressive arrangements that bring hymn music to life.

MorningStar has published his award-winning CDs which are also available on most

streaming platforms.

Donations will be appreciated to support Friends of Music & the Arts ongoing series.

For more information visit www.stjohnflatrock.org.