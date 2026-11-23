Theatre for a Cause presents RED, John Logan’s two-person drama about painter Mark Rothko and his young assistant, Ken. As they work on a commission for New York’s Four Seasons restaurant, the two clash over what an artist owes to the work and what happens when someone else is paying for it.

The production marks Theatre for a Cause’s Western North Carolina debut and benefits Folkmoot’s efforts to expand community arts programming and sustain its transition to a year-round arts and cultural center.

Performances: January 15, 16, 22 and 23, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. and January 17 and 24 at 2:30 p.m.

Venue: Queen Auditorium at Folkmoot, 112 Virginia Avenue, Waynesville, NC 28786

Tickets: $15 adults and $5 students

Ticket information: theatreforacause.com/now-showing