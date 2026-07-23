The Wooten Brothers - 9/10
The Wooten Brothers - 9/10
From their debut as child prodigies through five decades and counting, The Wooten Brothers are known for their masterful blend of R&B, funk, soul, rock, classical, jazz, disco and boogie. For five decades and counting, they’ve been recognized as some of the most innovative musicians in existence and are collectively known as one of the most talented brother bands in the world.
Coach Music Factory at The Peace Center
$44
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
Coach Music Factory at The Peace Center
310 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
info@peacecenter.org