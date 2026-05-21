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The Wobblers - 5/30

The Wobblers - 5/30

When you see The Wobblers, you aren’t just attending a concert; you’re embarking on a genre-bending journey through the musical spectrum! For over 13 years The Wobblers have been a cornerstone of the Upstate South Carolina music scene, earning a dedicated cult following as one of the region’s most distinct and original-sounding acts. This powerhouse ensemble features a four-piece horn section, piano, organ, guitar, bass, and drums, delivering a high-energy performance that is as professional as it is soulful.

Capitol Hall
12.00
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Capitol Hall
jon@capitolhall.com
http://capitolhall.com

Artist Group Info

The Wobblers
info@capitolhall.com
https://wobblersmusic.com/music
Capitol Hall
105 North Main Avenue
Erwin, Tennessee 37650
(828) 768-3025
booking@capitolhall.com
https://capitolhall.com/