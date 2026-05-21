The Wobblers - 5/30

When you see The Wobblers, you aren’t just attending a concert; you’re embarking on a genre-bending journey through the musical spectrum! For over 13 years The Wobblers have been a cornerstone of the Upstate South Carolina music scene, earning a dedicated cult following as one of the region’s most distinct and original-sounding acts. This powerhouse ensemble features a four-piece horn section, piano, organ, guitar, bass, and drums, delivering a high-energy performance that is as professional as it is soulful.