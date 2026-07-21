The Weirdo Arts and Community Flea Market - 8/01
The Weirdo Arts and Community Flea Market - 8/01
We are back! The largest alternative monthly market in the upstate. Aug 1st! 11am-4pm with 80+ unique vendors, tons of food and beverage options!
Also, live music by Skeeballpro, Chunx, Dead Kenny and more! The Fermentery selling their delicious pizza, pickles and salads. Sixandtwenty Distillery selling food and their special brand of alcohol and more. Coffee options and an award winning chocolate shop on premises.
At Poe West in the marvelous Village of West Greenville. Free or try and parking.
Make it a fun day to meet cool people in an eclectic community and take home something special from a local business.
556 Perry Ave Greenville SC 29611
Always accepting unique vendors.
Poe West
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every 5 months on Saturday through Dec 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Paper Moon Studios
papermoonstudiossc@gmail.com
Poe West
556 Perry AveGreenville , South Carolina 29611
8647874992
papermoonstudiossc@gmail.com