© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

the VELDT/ Candy Coffins/ the Mystery Plan - 5/22

the VELDT/ Candy Coffins/ the Mystery Plan - 5/22

fresh off their world tour with the Chameleons, the VELDT play a hometown show at Slim's.
with Candy Coffins and the Mystery Plan supporting.
the VELDT (soulful shoegaze)
Candy Coffins (dark indie rock from Columbia, SC)
the Mystery Plan (moody dream pop from Charlotte)

Slim's Downtown
08:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

tenmillimeteromega@hotmail.com
Slim's Downtown
227 S. Wilmington st.
Raleigh, North Carolina 27601
919.413.1361
slimsdivebar@gmail.com