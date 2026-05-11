the VELDT/ Candy Coffins/ the Mystery Plan - 5/22
the VELDT/ Candy Coffins/ the Mystery Plan - 5/22
fresh off their world tour with the Chameleons, the VELDT play a hometown show at Slim's.
with Candy Coffins and the Mystery Plan supporting.
the VELDT (soulful shoegaze)
Candy Coffins (dark indie rock from Columbia, SC)
the Mystery Plan (moody dream pop from Charlotte)
Slim's Downtown
08:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Artist Group Info
tenmillimeteromega@hotmail.com
Slim's Downtown
227 S. Wilmington st.Raleigh, North Carolina 27601
919.413.1361
slimsdivebar@gmail.com