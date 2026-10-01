The Travers Brothership Presents: The Last Waltz - 11/25

**The Grey Eagle and Worthwhile Sounds Present** **The Travers Brothership Presents: The Last Waltz** All Ages. Standing room only. The Travers Brothers bring The Last Waltz to life at The Grey Eagle in Asheville this Thanksgiving Eve, featuring an all-star lineup of musicians from Snarky Puppy, Toubab Krewe, Hustle Souls, and The Marshall Tucker Band. A night celebrating the timeless music of The Band! **Starring:** The Travers Brothership, Chris Bullock (Snarky Puppy), Justin Perkins (Toubab Krewe), Billy Litz (Hustle Souls), Shane Pruitt (Marshall Tucker Band), Jack Mascari, Tony Cafiero, Andre Lyles, Ashley Heath, and Marcus White.