The Persephone Project Novelette Launch Extravaganza

ALLI MARSHALL launches her new novelette The Persephone Project with a reading, book signing, Persephone-inspired music, treats, and surprises. Dress as your inner goddess! Flower crowns appreciated.

Sunday, June 7, 1-3 p.m. at Story Parlor

Free event as part of Story Parlor’s Sunday Sessions!

About the book:

A contemporary retelling of the Persephone myth in chapbook form.

Following a divorce, Sef moves back to Silver Lake, the mountain town where she grew up. Her plan is to live in her mother’s pool house while she gets back on her feet, but her mother has other plans. Silver Lake’s lush surrounding wilderness is besieged by forest fires and the unseasonably warm winter is only adding to the environmental crisis. Someone must bring winter back in order to restore balance and Sef’s eccentric mother thinks Sef should take on that bewildering mission.

