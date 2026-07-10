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The Paper Crowns Band - 8/10

The Paper Crowns Band - 8/10

Standing Room Only

The Paper Crowns Band

Spiro & Nicole Nicolopoulos have returned to their jam and psychedelic roots with their electric ensemble The Paper Crowns Electric Band. Featuring an all-star line up with Michael Filippone, Mike Rhodes and Tony Cafiero. The Paper Crowns are known for their top tier improvised jams, soulful harmonies and solid original songs.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$11.02
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801