The Odd Couple - Flat Rock Playhouse - 8/28-9/19

Pour a drink and duck for cover — domestic bliss is about to get messy.

Meet Felix: impeccably pressed, emotionally distressed, and suddenly single. Meet Oscar: charmingly rumpled, habitually late, and blissfully allergic to coasters. When Felix moves in with his old pal Oscar after a marital meltdown, neatness meets nonsense, and the sparks fly.

Ashtrays overflow, tempers flare, and laughter fills the living room in Neil Simon’s effervescent comedy of friendship, forgiveness, and the fine art of driving each other crazy.

The Odd Couple is a classic cocktail of chaos and charm. Proof that opposites attract… so long as they don’t share a kitchen.

Event Times: 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

