THE MOTH Presents: Asheville StorySLAM – “REVENGE” 7/16

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night’s theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

REVENGE: Prepare a five-minute story about retaliation. Proportional justice, payback, comeuppance, and laughing last… You can serve it up cold or simply live well, and sometimes Karma steps in and does all the work for you! Tell us about when they got theirs, or when you got yours. Revenge can consume you, ruining you or giving you the satisfaction necessary to move on. Do unto others as they have done to you!

Doors Open: 6:30 PM

Show Starts: 7:30 PM

Tickets for Asheville StorySLAMs go on sale 3 weeks prior to the show date at 3 PM ET.

Seating is not guaranteed and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please be sure to arrive at least 10 minutes before the show. Admission is not guaranteed for late arrivals. All sales final. As many as 10 tickets may be available at the door for all of our StorySLAMs on a first-come, first-served basis.

With special thanks to our sponsor, BPR.

By purchasing a ticket, you are opting in to receive email messages from The Moth on local events, membership news, donations, and general information about Moth stories and storytelling workshops.