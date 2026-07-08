The Machine performs Pink Floyd - 9/27

The Machine has forged a nearly 40 year reputation of extending the musical legacy of Pink Floyd. The New York-based quartet performs a diverse mix of The Floyd's extensive 15- album repertoire, complete with faithful renditions of popular hits as well as obscure gems.

With stellar musicianship and passionate delivery, The Machine explores collective improvisation rivaling that of an early 1970's Pink Floyd, while their use of expanded theatrical elements and elaborate stage displays and lighting continues The Floyd spirit of the 1980's. The band is also known for recreating entire albums as a part of their show, accepting requests from fans, and for taking an A - Z approach in which one song is played for every letter of the alphabet.