The Kirtan Experience - Durham
The Kirtan Experience - Durham
Everyone is welcome. Bring friends or make new ones. It's not a performance, it's a guided journey through sacred mantras and music. Sing along, dance, or simply sit back and take it all in.
Come experience it for yourself. We'd love to see you there.
Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham, Empire Ballroom
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Spirit Soul Kirtan
8447547826
thekirtanexperience@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
spiritsoul
thekirtanexperience@gmail.com
Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham, Empire Ballroom
4700 Emperor Blvd, I-40 at Exit 282 (Page Road), Durham, NC 27703Durham, North Carolina 27703