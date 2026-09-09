The Hillclimbers: Live at Trailside Brewing Co. - 10/30
The Hillclimbers: Live at Trailside Brewing Co. - 10/30
Led by brothers Blake and Conner Nagel, The Hillclimbers are an Asheville-based band featuring guitar, harmonica, upright bass, fiddle, and drums. Blending Bluegrass, Rock, Americana, and Folk into what they call “Appalachian Fusion,” the band delivers high-energy originals, roots-inspired covers, and rich brotherly harmonies in a dynamic live show.
Trailside Brewing Co
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
The Hillclimbers
Trailside Brewing Co
873 Lenox Park DriveHendersonville, North Carolina 29739