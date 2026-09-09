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The Hillclimbers: Live at Trailside Brewing Co. - 10/30

The Hillclimbers: Live at Trailside Brewing Co. - 10/30

Led by brothers Blake and Conner Nagel, The Hillclimbers are an Asheville-based band featuring guitar, harmonica, upright bass, fiddle, and drums. Blending Bluegrass, Rock, Americana, and Folk into what they call “Appalachian Fusion,” the band delivers high-energy originals, roots-inspired covers, and rich brotherly harmonies in a dynamic live show.

Trailside Brewing Co
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

The Hillclimbers
Trailside Brewing Co
873 Lenox Park Drive
Hendersonville, North Carolina 29739
https://trailsidebrews.com/